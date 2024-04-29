VCM Report: Rumble in Rimba Raya distracts voluntary carbon market at time of reasonable liquidity, renewed buying interest

Published 17:48 on April 29, 2024 / Last updated at 17:49 on April 29, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay

Grim news about the Rimba Raya REDD project last week, as well as signs that corporates are focusing on cheap voluntary carbon credits, undermined a more upbeat tone for the market, fuelled by decent liquidity and stronger buying interest.