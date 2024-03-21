California ARB working parallel on cap-and-trade, LCFS rulemaking, as Quebec tweaks offset scheme
Published 02:15 on March 21, 2024 / Last updated at 02:15 on March 21, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US
California’s regulator told stakeholders Wednesday the agency’s ongoing work on the cap-and-trade rulemaking on a parallel track with its low carbon fuel standard (LCFS) programme regulation changes, while WCI partner Quebec said it is contemplating adjustments to its compliance offset scheme.
California’s regulator told stakeholders Wednesday the agency’s ongoing work on the cap-and-trade rulemaking on a parallel track with its low carbon fuel standard (LCFS) programme regulation changes, while WCI partner Quebec said it is contemplating adjustments to its compliance offset scheme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.