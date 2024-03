BP, Microsoft among businesses launching campaign to save Washington cap-and-trade

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Washington Governor Jay Inslee (D) on Wednesday assured carbon market participants of the stability of the state’s cap-and-trade system, citing “broad” support from the business community — including tech giant Microsoft and oil firm BP — and beyond, despite a November ballot initiative that looks to repeal the market.