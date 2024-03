Reducing banked allowances in tightening cap-and-trade on the table at California joint committee hearing

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

ARB staff and a stakeholder panel discussed with lawmakers at a joint committee public hearing on Monday the option of reducing the pool of banked allowances, trimming free allocation, or lowering California’s emissions cap to increase cap-and-trade programme stringency, as well as the future of the scheme post 2030.