DAC developer partners with NZ Future Energy Centre on pilot project

Published 03:37 on March 12, 2024 / Last updated at 03:37 on March 12, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Americas, Asia Pacific, New Zealand, US, Voluntary

A Direct Air Capture (DAC) project developer is partnering with New Zealand’s Future Energy Centre (Ara Ake) to help develop the first pilot project of its kind in the country, it announced Monday.