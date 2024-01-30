Top corporate carbon credit buyers opted for newer vintages in 2023 -analysts
Published 11:49 on January 30, 2024 / Last updated at 11:49 on January 30, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
The corporates that retired the largest volume of voluntary carbon credits last year generally preferred recent vintages, most paying an average of between $4-6 for the units, analysts said in a report published this week.
The corporates that retired the largest volume of voluntary carbon credits last year generally preferred recent vintages, most paying an average of between $4-6 for the units, analysts said in a report published this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.