NGOs urge EU to propose fossil fuel phaseout dates in its 2040 emissions targets

NGOs have urged the EU to stay true to the agreement reached at COP28 last month and set clear fossil fuel phaseout dates as part of its forthcoming communication on 2040 emissions target, in a letter sent to the European Commission on Tuesday.