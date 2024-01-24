UK MPs warned that carbon credit reporting lacks transparency

Published 16:50 on January 24, 2024 / Last updated at 16:50 on January 24, 2024 / Susannah Rodgers / EMEA, Voluntary

It is difficult to ensure that carbon credits truly represent carbon reduction or removal - and while they can bring societal and environmental benefits, some projects can harm the environment and indigenous communities, according to a briefing on carbon crediting for UK parliament members.