EMEA
> UK MPs warned that carbon credit reporting lacks transparency
Published 16:50 on January 24, 2024 / Last updated at 16:50 on January 24, 2024 / Susannah Rodgers / EMEA, Voluntary
It is difficult to ensure that carbon credits truly represent carbon reduction or removal - and while they can bring societal and environmental benefits, some projects can harm the environment and indigenous communities, according to a briefing on carbon crediting for UK parliament members.
