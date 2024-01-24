Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
EMEA
> Portuguese voluntary carbon law relaxes requirements on residual emissions, additionality
Portuguese voluntary carbon law relaxes requirements on residual emissions, additionality
Published 16:35 on January 24, 2024 / Last updated at 16:39 on January 24, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
A Portuguese voluntary carbon market (VCM) law, which came into effect in early January, relaxes some of its prior stances on offsetting for residual emissions, as well as on sources of additionality, compared to a prior proposal published for public consultation.
A Portuguese voluntary carbon market (VCM) law, which came into effect in early January, relaxes some of its prior stances on offsetting for residual emissions, as well as on sources of additionality, compared to a prior proposal published for public consultation.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy