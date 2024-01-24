Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Climate Talks
> Far-right win at EU elections could derail the bloc’s Green Deal -report
Far-right win at EU elections could derail the bloc’s Green Deal -report
Published 17:09 on January 24, 2024 / Last updated at 17:09 on January 24, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Climate Talks, EMEA
A broad far-right win at the upcoming EU elections could make it vastly more complicated to pass ambitious environmental and climate legislation needed to achieve the objectives of the European Green Deal, a think-tank has warned in a new report published on Wednesday.
A broad far-right win at the upcoming EU elections could make it vastly more complicated to pass ambitious environmental and climate legislation needed to achieve the objectives of the European Green Deal, a think-tank has warned in a new report published on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy