Verra inactivates methodology of large voluntary carbon project

Published 15:14 on January 24, 2024 / Last updated at 15:14 on January 24, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, US, Voluntary

Voluntary carbon standard Verra has inactivated the methodology used by the large Rimba Raya peat swamp forest project in Indonesia, though the activity may continue with its use until its next baseline reassessment.