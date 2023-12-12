UK announces next wave of plans for marine net gain

The UK government is commissioning the evidence it needs to take its marine net gain (MNG) proposals to the next stage, following a consultation.

The government will develop an assessment framework on MNG, seek the necessary legislative powers needed to implement it, and conduct an impact assessment on the cost-benefits of introducing the proposals, it said.

The consultation, conducted last year, confirmed “strong support” for the principles of MNG, it said. The MNG proposal for developers entails them leaving the marine environment in a measurably better state than before any activities have happened.

The progression of MNG follows the UK government pushing ahead with its mandatory biodiversity net gain law last month. Under the rules, some development projects will need to achieve a net improvement of 10% biodiversity from January.

Although more metrics have emerged in recent years for measuring biodiversity on land, relatively few indicators exist for marine life so far.

Jonathan Burney, director of marine strategy and government advice at public body Natural England, said the emerging area of marine policy offers an opportunity to accelerate marine nature recovery in English waters.

“We are pleased to see that MNG will incentivise both active interventions, and appropriate pressure reduction measures, to achieve [marine] recovery,” Burney said in a blog.

Natural England is kicking off its next phase of evidence building around MNG following the government’s announcement, he said.

“First, investigating which habitats and species have the most potential for restoration, recovery and enhancement, through our Marine Restoration Potential and enhancement project (MaRePo+).”

“Second, we are mapping where our most Marine Irreplaceable Habitats occur, and third, to explore possible ways to measure and compare marine development impacts, offsets and ensure marine environmental gains can be delivered.”

The government also announced £60 million for grants programme Ocean Community Empowerment and Nature, a seven-year initiative under its £500 mln Blue Planet Fund for developing countries.

Organisations in eligible countries will be able to submit applications for funding to deliver projects from early 2024, it said.

Furthermore, it committed £12.5 mln for the World Bank’s blue economy fund Problue, and £640,000 to supporting the restoration of saltmarsh and seagrass habitats in England.

In September, the City of London Corporation called for the UK to urgently include marine biodiversity in its nature credits market, as part of its ambition for the country to become a global nature finance centre.

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

