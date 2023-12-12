COP28: FEATURE – Voluntary carbon stakeholders hope jurisdictional REDD+ can command higher prices, appease governments
Published 17:26 on December 12, 2023 / Last updated at 18:36 on December 12, 2023 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
A new wave of jurisdictional REDD+ (J-REDD+) projects, many announced at COP28, hope to bring together the private sector and governments, by commanding higher prices for 'high-integrity' carbon credits in a pivot away from a project-based approach.
A new wave of jurisdictional REDD+ (J-REDD+) projects, many announced at COP28, hope to bring together the private sector and governments, by commanding higher prices for 'high-integrity' carbon credits in a pivot away from a project-based approach.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.