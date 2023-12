COP28: FEATURE – Voluntary carbon stakeholders hope jurisdictional REDD+ can command higher prices, appease governments

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

A new wave of jurisdictional REDD+ (J-REDD+) projects, many announced at COP28, hope to bring together the private sector and governments, by commanding higher prices for 'high-integrity' carbon credits in a pivot away from a project-based approach.