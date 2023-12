A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



European carbon was little changed at midday on Tuesday, after early gains inspired by firmer natural gas prices gave way later on, while participants kept a wary eye out for a return to strong selling activity as the December options contract entered its last 24 hours.