COP28: First carbon market financing of large-scale g­rid infrastructure proposed with new methodology, using Art. 6.2

Published 09:17 on December 6, 2023 / Last updated at 09:17 on December 6, 2023 / Bryony Collins / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Middle East, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Switzerland, US, Voluntary

The first use of carbon credits to de-risk the financing of large-scale grid infrastructure build-out in developing countries, using the Paris Agreement's Article 6.2 mechanism, has been put forward with the launch of a new study in partnership with a European utility-backed project developer, to be put into practice in an African country in need of transmission line upgrades.