COP28: Roundup for Day 7 – Dec. 6

Published 09:51 on December 6, 2023 / Last updated at 12:08 on December 6, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, US, Voluntary

It's Day 7 of COP and Carbon Pulse journalists are still going strong as Week 1 draws to a close. 'Urbanisation Day' here in Dubai, and several scary reports are emerging around global warming tipping points, as progress continues in negotiation rooms on the Global Stocktake and Article 6, with phaseout language, and UN crediting in focus. The EU's CBAM and concerns over a clean energy subsidy race are also infiltrating negotiating rooms, a key theme likely to spill over into Week 2. In our daily running blog, Carbon Pulse will report relevant or useful updates throughout the day. Timestamps are in local time (Gulf Standard Time, GMT+4).