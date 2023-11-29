Nasdaq launches digital carbon credit tech, signs up removal standard

Published 08:46 on November 29, 2023 / Last updated at 08:46 on November 29, 2023 / Americas, International, US, Voluntary

New York-based exchange provider Nasdaq on Wednesday launched a new technology it said can securely digitalise the issuance, settlement, and custody of carbon credits to pave the way for institutionalising the global emissions market, with its own carbon removal standard the first to sign up.