UK’s rare species get £14.5 million funding boost

The UK government on Thursday announced fresh funding for ongoing efforts to boost species recovery in one of the world’s most nature-depleted countries.

The government announced that 63 projects in England would take a share of the £14.5 mln under the Species Recovery Programme Grant Scheme, run by England’s nature agency, Natural England.

The scheme is designed to support targeted action for more than 150 of England’s most threatened species.

“Many once common animals and plants are much reduced with some 15% of species at risk of becoming extinct here,” Tony Juniper, chair of Natural England, said in a statement.

According to the UK government, average species abundance has decreased by 52% since the 1970s.

Among the projects benefiting from this funding are:

The Hogsmill project, focusing on improving a rare chalk stream in Southwest London, aiming to support Brown Trout, Sea Trout, Eels, and Water Voles.

Wiltshire Chalk Partnership Chalk Species Revival project, which aims to support the recovery of species including the Wart-biter Bush Cricket, Marsh Fritillary, Large Blue, Adonis Blue, and Duke of Burgundy butterflies.

The Citizen Zoo Hop of Hope project, focusing on reintroducing the Large Marsh Grasshopper to East Anglia, where it was last seen in 1968.

The Claws for Thought project, led by the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, which aims to boost native White-clawed Crayfish by establishing a rearing facility.

The Horseshoes Heading East, seeking to create a viable population of Greater Horseshoe Bats in southeast England through roost creation and boosting habitat connectivity.

Peatland restoration in England also recently received £16 mln in government funding, as part of a broader national approach to boost the UK’s carbon sink.

The UK government has pledged to reduce species extinction by 2042 compared to 2022 levels, restore more than 500,000 hectares of wildlife habitat, and increase species abundance as set out in the Environmental Improvement Plan.

By Tom Woolnough – tom@carbon-pulse.com

