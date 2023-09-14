Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
EMEA
> Total announces tenders for 500kt of green hydrogen to decarbonise European refineries by 2030
Total announces tenders for 500kt of green hydrogen to decarbonise European refineries by 2030
Published 10:34 on September 14, 2023 / Last updated at 11:07 on September 14, 2023 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
French oil and gas major TotalEnergies launched on Thursday a call for tenders for the annual production of 500,000 tonnes of 'green' hydrogen, which will fall under the firm's strategy to decarbonise its European refineries by the end of the decade.
French oil and gas major TotalEnergies launched on Thursday a call for tenders for the annual production of 500,000 tonnes of ‘green’ hydrogen, which will fall under the firm’s strategy to decarbonise its European refineries by the end of the decade.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy