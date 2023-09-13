Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
EMEA > British forest carbon data startup raises $2.2 mln in pre-seed funding

British forest carbon data startup raises $2.2 mln in pre-seed funding

Published 09:36 on September 13, 2023  /  Last updated at 09:36 on September 13, 2023  / Roy Manuell /  EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A tech startup that offers an AI-powered measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) service for forest conservation carbon projects, has announced Wednesday a $2.2 million pre-seed funding round.

A tech startup that offers an AI-powered measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) service for forest conservation carbon projects, has announced Wednesday a $2.2 million pre-seed funding round.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software