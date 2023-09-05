EEX unveils global index family to track evolving carbon markets

Published 12:30 on September 5, 2023 / Last updated at 14:30 on September 5, 2023 / Mike Szabo

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) on Tuesday announced the launch of its Global Carbon Index (GCI) Family, aimed at providing a comprehensive snapshot of rapidly evolving global carbon markets.