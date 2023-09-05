UNDP official warns southern Asian nations might miss their net zero targets

South and Southeast Asian countries are running out of time and will likely not be able to reach their net zero targets within the stipulated period, a UNDP official told a Kuala Lumpur conference Tuesday.