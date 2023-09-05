FEATURE: India seeks to strike the right balance in carbon market launch

Published 12:13 on September 5, 2023 / Last updated at 12:13 on September 5, 2023 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

Indian government officials are grappling with finding the right balance between demand and supply in what may over time grow to become one of the world’s biggest domestic carbon markets, as they expect to release a first set of draft regulations ahead of COP28 in Dubai in late November.