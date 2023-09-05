FEATURE: India seeks to strike the right balance in carbon market launch

Indian government officials are grappling with finding the right balance between demand and supply in what may over time grow to become one of the world’s biggest domestic carbon markets, as they expect to release a first set of draft regulations ahead of COP28 in Dubai in late November.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.