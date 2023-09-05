Opposition building against aspects of Rwanda forest bill, reports local media

A forestry law awaiting parliamentary adoption in Rwanda that proposes stricter protections for tree use may prove unpopular with the public as it could lead to a reduction in firewood and charcoal production, a local media source reported Tuesday, with significant opposition to the legislation likely to hold up the country’s planned expansion into global carbon markets.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.