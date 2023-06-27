Americas > Half of needed farming GHG cuts are financially viable, but barriers hindering adoption -consultancy

Half of needed farming GHG cuts are financially viable, but barriers hindering adoption -consultancy

Published 22:45 on June 27, 2023  /  Last updated at 22:45 on June 27, 2023  / Mike Szabo /  Americas, China, EMEA, International, Nature-based, South & Central, US, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Around half of the cuts in on-farm agricultural emissions required to maintain a 1.5C global temperature pathway are either cost-neutral or yield positive returns on investment, but major barriers are still hindering adoption amongst growers, according to a new study by a major consultancy.

