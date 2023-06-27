Washington power producer’s lawsuit against cap-and-trade programme pushed back

Published 22:10 on June 27, 2023 / Last updated at 22:10 on June 27, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela / Americas, US / No Comments

The trial dates for a natural gas-fired power generator’s legal challenge to Washington cap-and-trade regulation were delayed by four months following an agreement between the disputing parties and the judge on Monday, allowing lawyers more time to review the case.