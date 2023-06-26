Asia Pacific > Japan kicks off Asian zero carbon initiative

Japan kicks off Asian zero carbon initiative

Published 12:19 on June 26, 2023  /  Last updated at 12:19 on June 26, 2023  / Chia-Erh Kuo /  Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Other APAC, Paris Article 6  /  No Comments

Japan over the weekend held the first meeting for senior officials under the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC), a regional initiative to decarbonise the region where it intends to use the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) to drive hydrogen, ammonia, and carbon capture and storage (CCS) developments.

