Aviation/CORSIA > Berlin-based carbon footprint calculator startup raises €3.5 mln

Berlin-based carbon footprint calculator startup raises €3.5 mln

Published 23:57 on June 21, 2023  /  Last updated at 03:36 on June 22, 2023  /  Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A Berlin-based climate tech startup has raised €3.5 million in funding to help it develop its precise carbon footprint calculation and compensation tool for travel and logistics emissions.

A Berlin-based climate tech startup has raised €3.5 million in funding to help it develop its precise carbon footprint calculation and compensation tool for travel and logistics emissions.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software