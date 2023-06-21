Company valuation at risk if sustainability perception, performance not aligned -consultancy

Published 23:31 on June 21, 2023 / Last updated at 02:34 on June 22, 2023 / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary / No Comments

A significant amount of value is at risk for many of the world's biggest brands if their stakeholders' perceptions of sustainability are not in alignment with actual corporate performance, according to a study.