Italian oil and gas giant Eni defends baseline of Zambian REDD project

Eni has dismissed concerns of overcrediting at a REDD avoided deforestation project in Zambia in a robust response to an investigation by Italy’s publicly-owned television broadcaster.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.