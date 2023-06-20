Ukraine minister doubles down on 2035 coal phaseout ahead of recovery conference

Published 17:39 on June 20, 2023 / Last updated at 17:39 on June 20, 2023 / Roy Manuell / EMEA / No Comments

Ukraine's deputy minister for energy has underlined that the country will keep its commitment to phase out coal by 2035 and can become a European clean energy hub in spite of the war raging within its borders, speaking at a side event ahead of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London this week.