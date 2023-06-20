Ukraine minister doubles down on 2035 coal phaseout ahead of recovery conference

Ukraine’s deputy minister for energy has underlined that the country will keep its commitment to phase out coal by 2035 and can become a European clean energy hub in spite of the war raging within its borders, speaking at a side event ahead of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London this week.
