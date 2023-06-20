NZU price plummets following ETS consultation release as fatigue, election uncertainty set in

Published 03:04 on June 20, 2023 / Last updated at 03:04 on June 20, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

Policy observers and market participants have welcomed some of the policy options raised by the New Zealand government’s proposed overhaul of the ETS, but say it will do little to allay the uncertainty in the market ahead of the national election.