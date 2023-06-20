NZU price plummets following ETS consultation release as fatigue, election uncertainty set in

Policy observers and market participants have welcomed some of the policy options raised by the New Zealand government’s proposed overhaul of the ETS, but say it will do little to allay the uncertainty in the market ahead of the national election.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.