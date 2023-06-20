Australia Market Roundup: Half of over 1 mln ACCUs issued go to HIR projects, as electricity boss calls for more renewables investment

Published 07:29 on June 20, 2023 / Last updated at 07:29 on June 20, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

The Clean Energy Regulator has issued some 1.1 million Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs), the largest single issuance in 2023 thus far and with human-induced regeneration (HIR) projects back among recipients, as the head of Australia’s energy market warned the country is not investing in renewables fast enough in line with its climate goals.