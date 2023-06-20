Australia Market Roundup: Half of over 1 mln ACCUs issued go to HIR projects, as electricity boss calls for more renewables investment  

The Clean Energy Regulator has issued some 1.1 million Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs), the largest single issuance in 2023 thus far and with human-induced regeneration (HIR) projects back among recipients, as the head of Australia’s energy market warned the country is not investing in renewables fast enough in line with its climate goals.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.