Singapore-based blockchain infrastructure provider launches carbon, REC exchange

Published 23:55 on June 19, 2023 / Last updated at 03:43 on June 20, 2023 / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other Content, Voluntary / No Comments

InterOpera, a blockchain infrastructure provider backed by Vertex Ventures, Kakao Investments, and Korea Investment Partners, has launched a carbon credit and renewable energy certificate exchange platform.