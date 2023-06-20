Experts defend structure of Washington carbon allowance reserve sales, but target improvements

Published 22:22 on June 20, 2023 / Last updated at 22:22 on June 20, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela / Americas, US / No Comments

Washington state’s decision to only offer a fraction of its Allowance Price Containment Reserve (APCR) allowances at the mechanism's first sale in August will help maintain environmental integrity and provide compliance assurance in the cap-and-trade scheme, though an alternative process could better achieve these outcomes, experts told Carbon Pulse.