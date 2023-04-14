Compliance entities pare back CCA net length, speculators hold steady across markets

Regulated entities trimmed their net length in California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) while building slightly in RGGI, as speculators did not significantly alter their positions across the two North American cap-and-trade systems, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.