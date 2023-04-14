US Carbon Markets and LCFS Roundup for week ending Apr. 14, 2023

A summary of legislative, regulatory, and policy action on carbon, clean fuel standard, and clean energy markets at the US federal and subnational levels this week, including a meeting of the Pennsylvania governor’s RGGI working group, a Michigan plan for a low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) and clean energy standard, an Oregon commission’s GHG reduction recommendations and legislative proposal to study a lower diesel carbon intensity benchmark, and the advancement of offset-related legislation in California.
