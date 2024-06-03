Von der Leyen presidency sees fossil fuels squeezed out of EU power mix -analysts
Published 16:10 on June 3, 2024 / Last updated at 16:10 on June 3, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS
Since 2019, when the current Ursula von der Leyen-led European Commission took office, coal and gas has been rapidly pushed out of the EU power mix, with her presidency a driving force behind this trend, according to analysis released Monday.
