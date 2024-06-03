‘We will work our ass off’ to close Article 6 deal, EU Commission says
Published 15:03 on June 3, 2024 / Last updated at 15:03 on June 3, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The European Commission is stepping up efforts to close a deal on international carbon credits, but a successful outcome needs to be based on a clear understanding that emissions reductions or removals – rather than climate finance – are the top priority, a senior EU official has said.
