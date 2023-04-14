Higher 2021 GHG output shifts Canada further from 2030 Paris pledge

Canada’s GHG output increased in 2021 with the return of activity following COVID-19 shutdowns through the previous year, driving the country further away from 2030 Paris abatement pledges, according to government data published Friday.
