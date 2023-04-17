G7 finds compromise on gas, pledges to boost efforts for fossil fuel phase out by 2050

G7 energy ministers pledged to accelerate efforts to phase out unabated fossil fuels to reach net zero emissions by 2050 and set specific solar and wind power targets, but in a compromise allowed for continued investment in gas to meet shorter term energy security priorities in a communique released by the group after its weekend summit concluded in Sapporo, Japan.
