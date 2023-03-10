Xpansiv to provide access to its environmental reference data to ease trade

Environmental markets platform Xpansiv said Friday it will open up its standardised reference data for public use to enable companies to identify environmental assets across their entire lifecycle.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.