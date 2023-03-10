US Carbon Markets and LCFS Roundup for week ending Mar. 10, 2023

A summary of legislative, regulatory, and policy action on carbon, clean fuel standard, and clean energy markets at the US federal and subnational levels this week, including the reintroduction of a RGGI-blocking bill in Pennsylvania and clean fuel standard proposal in Minnesota, along with movement on carbon offset bills in Washington and West Virginia.