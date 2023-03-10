Producers lengthen CCA and RGA positions through mid-February, while financial players sell

Published 22:15 on March 10, 2023 / Last updated at 22:15 on March 10, 2023 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Compliance entities added to their net long California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and RGGI Allowance (RGA) holdings over a two-week stretch last month and speculators offloaded permits, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed this week as it continued publishing backlogged Commitments of Traders reports.