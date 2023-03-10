Producers lengthen CCA and RGA positions through mid-February, while financial players sell

Compliance entities added to their net long California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and RGGI Allowance (RGA) holdings over a two-week stretch last month and speculators offloaded permits, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed this week as it continued publishing backlogged Commitments of Traders reports.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.