EMEA > EU nations signal backing for ETS reforms, lead lawmaker sees Parliament following suit

EU nations signal backing for ETS reforms, lead lawmaker sees Parliament following suit

Published 12:25 on February 8, 2023  /  Last updated at 12:50 on February 8, 2023  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

A strong majority of EU nations on Wednesday signalled their approval of the provisional deal on ETS reforms, while the Parliament's lead lawmaker on the issue expects similar levels of backing from MEPs.

A strong majority of EU nations on Wednesday signalled their approval of the provisional deal on ETS reforms, while the Parliament’s lead lawmaker on the issue expects similar levels of backing from MEPs.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software