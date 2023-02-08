Power sector CO2 emissions hit new high in 2022 but possible tipping point ahead due to renewables growth, IEA says

Published 06:00 on February 8, 2023 / Last updated at 05:49 on February 8, 2023 / Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, International, Other APAC / No Comments

Global CO2 emissions from power generation reached an all-time high in 2022, mainly on the back of growth in fossil fuel-fired generation in the Asia-Pacific and worldwide power demand edging up, but aggressive renewables capacity build-out means that electricity emissions will stabilise at around the same level over the next three years, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported on Wednesday.