Costa Rica sets out blue carbon strategy for achieving Paris goals

The Costa Rican government has launched on Tuesday a national blue carbon strategy that it says will help the country meet its Paris Agreement climate goals, and reportedly will seek to develop guidance and criteria for registering projects in the next several years.
