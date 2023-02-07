Global trade association releases standardised carbon credit transaction agreements, launches new working group

Published 21:19 on February 7, 2023 / Last updated at 21:22 on February 7, 2023

The International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) on Tuesday announced the publication of standardised purchase agreements for bilateral transactions in primary and secondary carbon markets, and launched a new working group chaired by industry veterans in an effort to bring clarity to the voluntary carbon market (VCM).