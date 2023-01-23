(Updates with information about the government agreeing to consult on border measures)
UPDATE – UK’s steel bailouts signpost green subsidy boost, carbon border adjustment
The UK is expected to announce some £600 million in support to help decarbonise two steelmakers according to several media reports, a potential signpost for the nation joining the broader global green subsidy push, while simultaneously considering a carbon border adjustment to ensure fair competition.
