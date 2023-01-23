Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:08 on January 23, 2023 / Last updated at 13:08 on January 23, 2023 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

Despite reaching a nearly three-week high in early trade, EUAs weakened on Monday morning as energy prices also reversed course amid forecasts that the current cold snap was nearing its end, shrugging off a warning that the issuance of free allowance allocation for 2023 may be delayed.